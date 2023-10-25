Laredo A&M Mothers Club to hold 75th anniversary gala

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo A&M Mother’s Club is hosting its 75-year anniversary Gala next weekend, and they are inviting the community to help contribute to its cause.

The club was established in 1949 to provide scholarships for local high school students who will be attending Texas A&M University at Qatar, Texas A&M University at Galveston, and Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen.

The gala will take place on Nov. 4 at the TAMIU Student Center Ballroom from 6 p.m. to midnight.

There will be a silent auction, a dance, and a dinner.

All of the proceeds will go to scholarships for local students.

For more information, you can call 956-763-9283.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.