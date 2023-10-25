Laredo Police shooter sentenced to 20 years

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cesar Rene Terrazas, the man who previously admitted to opening fire on Laredo Police officers in 2019, has now concluded his sentencing process. Terrazas faced charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault against a public servant for an incident that took place on November 26, 2019, on Knoll Avenue.

Before the sentencing on Wednesday, October 25, the defendant’s attorney suggested that the court should consider Terrazas’s future behavior. He highlighted Terrazas’s compliance with rules since March 2020, his employment out of town, and his commitment to sobriety. The attorney recommended probation for ten years, with regular monitoring and testing.

The prosecutor argued that Terrazas had an intent to kill and claimed that Terrazas was allegedly attending therapy but failed to acknowledge accountability for his actions. As a result, the prosecutor proposed a 30-year sentence.

Judge Joe Lopez reviewed the evidence presented during the trial and contemplated both counsels’ pleas before issuing his ruling.

The judge then addressed the courtroom, highlighting that Terrazas had pleaded guilty, had no significant criminal history, but had used a dangerous weapon, resulting in injuries to officers. The judge emphasized the need for justice to prevent others from committing such acts.

Terrazas was sentenced to four charges, with two of them carrying a 20-year term and the remaining two a 15-year term, all of them to be served concurrently for a total of 20 years in prison.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz delivered a message, saying, “There’s no excuse for violence. That is not the answer. This case resulted from a relationship that was ending, and Terraza’s manner in which he handled the situation in taking a weapon and going to the home to commit harm is not the answer. If you do that in Laredo, Texas, you’re going to prison.”

After the ruling, there were victim impact statements with one officer, who had been at the scene during the shooting, sharing his experience and the extensive physical therapy sessions he had undergone since the day of the shooting.

Another officer’s mother expressed the suffering she had endured witnessing her children suffer due to the 2019 incident.

