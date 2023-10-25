LBJ High School honors David Lee Espinoza with bust dedication

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school is continuing to honor the life and legacy of a fallen hero.

On Wednesday morning many people gathered for a special dedication to Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza at LBJ High School.

A portion of the campus was dedicated to Espinoza and a very special artifact was created in his honor.

Family and friends of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza came together to celebrate his life.

“It’s a great honor for our sons sacrifice and we know that he is going to be remembered forever here at LBJ,” said Espinoza’s father, Victor Dominguez.

Inside the library that already has Espinoza’s name, a new treasure will now be displayed.

A copper bust, his parents helped design to resemble their son’s features.

With 50 years of experience Armando Hinojosa sculpted this piece of art.

“I’m very honored to do this because this man was very young when he passed away. He gave his life for his country that is not a lot of people are honored to do. I know that this sculpture will bring lots of good memories for his parents and to his school,” said Hinojosa.

Espinoza is one of the 13 United States armed service members that were killed on Aug. 26 in 2021 during the emergency evacuations in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We want to keep him in our memory and this library is named after him and we want to have him present with us at all times, not just his name but his image. I think the ideal thing to have it at his own library,” said LBJ Principal Armando Salazar.

Those memories that Salazar still remembers saying Espinoza was passionate about his future and serving the country.

At just 20-years-old Espinoza’s life was cut short; however, his memory will continue to live on forever.

“I hope that they take it as an inspiration in their lives to see they can accomplish whatever they want to in life and hopefully through my son they can achieve that,” said Dominguez.

LBJ said the bust will later be moved to the front of the library so students will be able to see it.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.