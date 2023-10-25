Shop Local
Mexican Consulate and Mile One to hold Women’s Entrepreneurship program

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - MileOne and the Mexican Consulate have signed a partnership to help female entrepreneurs grow their business through a series of different workshops.

The partnership has been a topic of discussion since last year.

The partnership will focus on MileOne providing Mexican-American women with resources to grow their business by hosting events that aim to educate them on the best practices of entrepreneurship.

Consul General of Mexico, Juan Carlos Mendoza said it’s a very basic agreement of understanding but there are a few clauses.

“There are clauses, MileOne agrees to provide the instructors, the classes the installations and to provide some memberships at the end of the course for some of the best projects,” said Mendoza.

Anyone interested in learning more about the future projects can call, the Mexican Consulate General at 956-723-0990.

