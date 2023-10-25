Slight Shower Chances, Then Much Colder Beginning Sunday Night.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air from the remains of what had been Hurricane Otis, and low level moisture from the gulf will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with chances of scattered showers overnight and on Thursday. Much cooler air will arrive from the north Sunday night and on through early next week. Showers will accompany and follow the arrival of the cool air.

