Slight Shower Chances, Then Much Colder Beginning Sunday Night.

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air from the remains of what had been Hurricane Otis, and low level moisture from the gulf will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with chances of scattered showers overnight and on Thursday. Much cooler air will arrive from the north Sunday night and on through early next week. Showers will accompany and follow the arrival of the cool air.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

