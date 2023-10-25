Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pursuit of the perfect body is a dream for many, and some are willing to pay thousands of dollars to achieve it. However, for some, that dream can quickly turn into a nightmare.

The billion-dollar plastic surgery industry worldwide sometimes leads to trends in pursuing the ideal physique. Some individuals opt to travel to other countries, such as Mexico, in search of more affordable cosmetic procedures. For four women, their quest for a perfect body at a lower cost came at a significant price.

Cordelia McMahan, like many women, works hard for her money and occasionally rewards herself with cosmetic surgery. In 2010, she decided to undergo additional procedures and found a doctor in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, who seemed capable of fulfilling her desires. McMahan recalls the initial consultation, saying, “I cut out a couple of pictures from Playboy and showed them to him, and he assured me he could accomplish that.”

However, what followed was a decade-long nightmare for McMahan. She claims that after the first procedure, the doctor left a wound open, leading to a series of complications. “That’s where I began to have issues with the right incision under my right breast. The incision couldn’t close, and the implant started to come out little by little,” she explained.

Despite the discomfort and complications, Cordelia returned to the same doctor four times within ten years, explaining that the manipulation she had endured and the financial constraints left her feeling she had no other choice.

Years of cosmetic damage have taken a toll on Cordelia, both physically and emotionally. She shared, “My lack of motivation was consistent, and my focus was not on school, but rather on the pain I consistently experienced in my breast.”

McMahan is not alone in her experience. KGNS spoke to three other women who had similar cases of botched surgery with the same doctor. While two chose not to appear on camera, the third, Irma Saldana, shared her ordeal. “He did a horrible surgery on my arms there in his office,” she said, describing the botched procedure. Irma opted to travel elsewhere to rectify the doctor’s errors, seeking certified plastic surgeons.

The doctor in question, Dr. Armando Garza, declined to comment when reached by KGNS.

According to the Associated Press, the cost of plastic or cosmetic surgery in the U.S. can range from $5,000 to $15,000, while in Mexico, depending on the procedure, it may cost between $2,000 to $5,000.

