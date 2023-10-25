WBCA 5K to focus on fitness this coming February

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 5K run that had traditionally been a part of the George Washington’s Birthday Celebration will be making its return this upcoming year.

The ‘Run George, Run George!’ event will be the start of the festivities on Feb. 2, 2023.

Organizers say next year’s event will be a day of fitness, celebration, and community engagement, especially since they will be combining elements of a health fair with the event.

“People can come and enjoy, take their blood pressure. There’s going to be different testing on site, and we’re so excited about that,” said Sandra Alaniz.

The Founding Fathers race had been a part of the WBCA festivities for over 30 years.

Next year’s event is being organized by the Laredo Association of Realtors in partnership with the Washington’s Birthday celebration association.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.