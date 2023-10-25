Zapata County sheriff testifies before Texas House Appropriations Committee

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Zapata County sheriff testified in front of the Texas House Apprpriations Committee this week.

Sheriff Ray Del Bosque gave his remarks on behalf of House Bill 6, which seeks additional funding for strengthening border security measures.

That bill would increase resources for continuous border barrier construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, including for a border wall.

During the sheriff’s testimony, Sheriff Del Bosque highlighted the bill’s border security initiatives and efforts to safeguard the border.

