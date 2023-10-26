Car crash reported on northbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car crash is causing major traffic congestion on a busy Laredo highway.

According to a KGNS team member, the collision happened on the southbound lane of I-35 near Mann road just before 7 p.m.

No word on how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone was seriously injured at this time.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect travel delays.

