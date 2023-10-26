‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police close off several streets in downtown Laredo, responding to what they called a “critical situation”.

Authorities say the situation is under control at the moment, but information is limited.

What we know do know so far is the police units responded to a disturbance regarding alleged threats toward a family.

Units were sent out at around 4:20 p.m. near the 1900 block of Iturbide Street.

According to police, they were given a description of a suspect and it was an isolated situation.

The investigation is preliminary at this moment.

Police could not confirm if shots were fired or if the suspect or suspects were armed.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

