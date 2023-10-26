Shop Local
Driver crashes into IHOP after falling asleep at the wheel, police say

Our reporter on scene said there appeared to be just minor damage to the car and to the IHOP.
A driver crashed into the side of an IHOP after falling asleep at the wheel Wednesday morning in Colorado.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado crashed into the side of an IHOP after falling asleep at the wheel Wednesday morning.

KKTV reports that the driver was in the car in a parking spot outside of the restaurant when they dozed off and inadvertently hit the gas at around 6 a.m.

The driver ended up slamming their car into the side of the restaurant, damaging the vehicle and the building.

Police said the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and no one inside the restaurant was hurt.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver, but they were detained for further questioning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
