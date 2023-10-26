Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An early morning fire forces a Laredo business to temporarily close its doors.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the 5100 block of Highway 359 a little after midnight Thursday.

Video shows what looks like fire damage done to the Ringo’s BBQ business.

No official word from the Laredo Fire Department as to what happened; however, their social media stated that it was closing as a result of the incident.

The post reads, “We regret to inform you that we’ll be closing our business for the time being. As many of you know we had an accident at our restaurant and will be forced to shut down.”

No timeline was posted as to how long the establishment will be closed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone while to go to a bar, police say
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena
Aus Fest Carnival
AUS Fest Carnival
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
Laredo Film Society to screen horror short films
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
LFS Regional Horror Shorts + Rosemary's Baby