Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An early morning fire forces a Laredo business to temporarily close its doors.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the 5100 block of Highway 359 a little after midnight Thursday.

Video shows what looks like fire damage done to the Ringo’s BBQ business.

No official word from the Laredo Fire Department as to what happened; however, their social media stated that it was closing as a result of the incident.

The post reads, “We regret to inform you that we’ll be closing our business for the time being. As many of you know we had an accident at our restaurant and will be forced to shut down.”

No timeline was posted as to how long the establishment will be closed.

