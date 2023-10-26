Shop Local
First Winter Chill Arrives Sunday Night.

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much colder, winter-like airmass from northern Canada is moving south through the Great Plains. It will slow down and stall out to our north Friday and Saturday. A wave in the upper level wind flow will reach south into the desert southwest by Sunday, and will help to accelerate the cold airmass south into our area Sunday night. Showers will likely accompany and follow the arrival of the chilly north winds.

