Jennifer Lozano to be first Laredoan to qualify for the Olympics

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has its first athlete to ever qualify for the U.S. Olympics.

Laredo’s Pan American Boxers went down to Santiago Chile this past week.

Jennifer Lozano defeated Canada’s McKenzie Wirght during the Pan American Games advancing her to the gold medal bout while also qualifying for a spot in the Paris Olympics next summer.

KGNS Sports will continue to have more coverage on this historical achievement.

