Jon Pardi inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks (left) inducted Jon Pardi (right) into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday.
Garth Brooks (left) inducted Jon Pardi (right) into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday.(Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
(Circle) - Jon Pardi achieved a significant milestone in his career on Tuesday, as he was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by country superstar Garth Brooks.

Pardi became the very first native of California to join the ranks of the Grand Ole Opry, solidifying his place in the heart of the country music tradition and uniting fans from coast to coast.

The journey leading to this occasion began in April when Pardi was performing at the renowned Stagecoach festival in his home state, an event celebrated for showcasing the best artists in country music.

In the middle of his set, the audience was taken by surprise when the Emmy-winning restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri unexpectedly joined Jon on stage. A hush fell over the crowd as Fieri took the microphone and turned the attention to a video screen, where a familiar face appeared. It was none other than the legendary country music icon Alan Jackson.

In this heartwarming message, Alan Jackson extended an invitation, inviting Jon Pardi to join the Grand Ole Opry as its newest member.

Continuing with the theme of being surprised by country legends, Garth Brooks did the honors of officially inducting Jon Pardi as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Welcome to the family, Jon Pardi!

Join us as Jon Pardi is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry!

Posted by Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Pardi is the 226th member of the Grand Ole Opry. His induction will be shown on Opry Live on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. You can watch on Circle Network, available on DISH Ch. 370, stream free on the Circle Now app, livestream on Facebook and YouTube, or tune in on the Circle Country channel via digital streaming partners.

Explore ways to watch at FindCircleNetwork.com.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

