Laredo College South Campus welcomes future medical professionals

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is extending an inviting hand to prospective students, offering them a glimpse into the numerous opportunities available at the South Campus.

Aspiring individuals with dreams of a career in the medical field are especially encouraged to attend the LC South Campus Open House event, which promises an inside look at the campus, a chance to interact with instructors, and the opportunity to delve into the courses on offer.

Enrique Gomez Jr., a current student in the LC Vocational Nursing Program, spoke to the significance and versatility of pursuing a career in the medical field. Gomez expressed, “If you put in the hard work, nursing is a very flexible career. You don’t have to be a bedside nurse; you can be a case manager or an instructor. While the classes may demand a lot of reading, it is undeniably beneficial for your future.”

Scheduled for Monday, October 30th, the event will be held at the College of Health Science Building, situated at the South Campus, and will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

