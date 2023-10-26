Laredo resident says cars coming off bridge are crashing into homes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One Laredo resident is saying a close call this week is not the first time a car has hit her home.

Off the Guadalupe bridge at the 200 block of Houston St., Andrea Gonzalez says a car came crashing into her house on Wednesday morning.

The car removed the gate, came onto the property, and damaged her vehicle.

Gonzalez says the same thing happened last April when another car left extensive damage as well.

Now, she’s asking for help to stop an avoidable situation.

“It’s not only me that hurts, but the whole second block of Houston. We’ve been hurting. They’ve damaged other gates. They’ve damaged other vehicles. They’ve damaged almost everything. People have died in accidents here at it seems like TxDOT or anybody, wants to help, and we need some help,” Andrea Gonzalez told us.

Gonzalez says that she and other residents hope to have more police presence and a traffic light installed in the area.

You can view the full interview below.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.