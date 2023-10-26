Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo resident says cars coming off bridge are crashing into homes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One Laredo resident is saying a close call this week is not the first time a car has hit her home.

Off the Guadalupe bridge at the 200 block of Houston St., Andrea Gonzalez says a car came crashing into her house on Wednesday morning.

The car removed the gate, came onto the property, and damaged her vehicle.

Gonzalez says the same thing happened last April when another car left extensive damage as well.

Now, she’s asking for help to stop an avoidable situation.

“It’s not only me that hurts, but the whole second block of Houston. We’ve been hurting. They’ve damaged other gates. They’ve damaged other vehicles. They’ve damaged almost everything. People have died in accidents here at it seems like TxDOT or anybody, wants to help, and we need some help,” Andrea Gonzalez told us.

Gonzalez says that she and other residents hope to have more police presence and a traffic light installed in the area.

You can view the full interview below.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone while to go to a bar, police say
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena
Aus Fest Carnival
AUS Fest Carnival
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
Laredo Film Society to screen horror short films
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
LFS Regional Horror Shorts + Rosemary's Baby