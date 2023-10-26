Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

LISD and UISD provide guidelines for Halloween

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Halloween is only five days away and both school districts are sharing some of the rule’s schools will be enforcing in hopes the day goes smoothly.

Officials at United I.S.D. say kids will be able to dress up, but the costumes will have to stick to the following guidelines.

The costumes must be easy to walk in and no masks or face paint is allowed.

Clown costumes will not be allowed.

Students should not have any props that look like a weapon.

School administrators are advising parents that kids should take an extra uniform in case they need to change.

LISD officials are also enforcing similar guidelines, but only some kids will be allowed to wear costumes.

“Some of the guidelines include being able to of course wear their costumes,” said LISD Executive Director Dr. Oscar Perez. “We’re talking about pre-k to 5th grade, we will not allow costumes for secondary school students, but our little ones can wear their costumes.”

Students will be allowed to take candy to school as long as it’s wrapped but no pastries will be permitted.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone while to go to a bar, police say
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena
Aus Fest Carnival
AUS Fest Carnival
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
Laredo Film Society to screen horror short films
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
LFS Regional Horror Shorts + Rosemary's Baby