LISD and UISD provide guidelines for Halloween

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Halloween is only five days away and both school districts are sharing some of the rule’s schools will be enforcing in hopes the day goes smoothly.

Officials at United I.S.D. say kids will be able to dress up, but the costumes will have to stick to the following guidelines.

The costumes must be easy to walk in and no masks or face paint is allowed.

Clown costumes will not be allowed.

Students should not have any props that look like a weapon.

School administrators are advising parents that kids should take an extra uniform in case they need to change.

LISD officials are also enforcing similar guidelines, but only some kids will be allowed to wear costumes.

“Some of the guidelines include being able to of course wear their costumes,” said LISD Executive Director Dr. Oscar Perez. “We’re talking about pre-k to 5th grade, we will not allow costumes for secondary school students, but our little ones can wear their costumes.”

Students will be allowed to take candy to school as long as it’s wrapped but no pastries will be permitted.

