Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle collision is reported in south Laredo Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near Cuatro Vientos and Mangana Hein Road at around 5:45 p.m.

Video shows DPS Troopers and fire officials at the scene assessing the damages and assisting those involved.

At least two vehicles sustained heavy damage.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

