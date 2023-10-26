Speeding car crashes into Laredo home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the early hours of Thursday morning on October 26, a local family was abruptly jolted awake by a thunderous crash reverberating through their home.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Jarvis and Rosario Street when a car hurtled at high speed, plowing through the family’s residence and leaving a trail of devastation in its path. Surveillance footage captured the terrifying event, showing the car crashing with vehicles on the property, demolishing the home’s pillars, and coming to a halt in their front yard.

The driver of the car was transported by ambulance, although no information has been released regarding the extent of his injuries. Juan Mendoza, the homeowner whose house bore the brunt of the impact, expressed his concern about the response time of the authorities. “Unfortunately, the police took 30 minutes to get here. We called for the injured driver because it looked like he was convulsing. So it took the police 30 minutes to finally get here. We kept calling, scared and with the rush of adrenaline,” Mendoza recounted.

None of the occupants inside the home sustained injuries. The homeowner credits their good fortune to two pickup trucks parked in the car’s path, which acted as a barrier, preventing the vehicle from crashing directly into the house.

The Laredo Police Department is actively investigating the case, working to identify the driver involved, and awaiting a toxicology report.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.