Suspect wanted for robbing and pistol-whipping man

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who allegedly pistol whipped a man and stole his belongings.

Laredo Police need your help locating 28-year-old Juan Gilberto Morales who has a pending felony arrest warrant for aggravated robbery.

The incident was reported on Oct. 9, 2023, at around 2:45 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery at the intersection of East Frost Street and North Buena Vista Avenue.

The victim stated that he arranged to meet up with Morales but noticed that he was in an angry and agitated state when he arrived.

According to police, Morales excited the vehicle, assaulted the victim, stole his phone and wallet, and fled the scene.

If you have any information on Morales’ location, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

