Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A three-year-old girl and 24-year-old woman are injured following a two vehicle collision Wednesday night.

According to Laredo Fire officials, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Guatemozin Street and Hendricks Avenue.

Paramedics say the collision caused one of the vehicles to rollover.

The two females were transported to LMC in stable condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.