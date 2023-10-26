Valdez High School students take part in Red Ribbon Parade

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo ISD continues to spread the message on the dangers of drug use to its students.

In observance of Drug Awareness Month, Valdez High School held a Red Ribbon Parade and Proclamation this morning.

Students marched around St. Peters Plaza while holding red balloons, red flags and signs that promoted living a drug free life as well as photos of those who we have lost to drug use.

One of the speakers who took part in the event was Marina Moreno Medina of Myke’s Purpose who lost her 22-year-old son to drugs.

She hopes that by sharing her story, it motivates students to make the right decisions.

“They (drugs) do destroy a family, it’s not only that person, they destroy the family, the family is affected,” said Moreno Medina.

Moreno Medina encourages students and community members to reach out to her on the Myke’s Purpose Facebook page if they are going through a similar situation.

