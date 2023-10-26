Vehicle fire on northbound I-35 causes traffic delays and lane closures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire has been reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 (I-35) near mile marker 22 as emergency personnel rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

The incident, involving a single vehicle engulfed in flames, has led to significant traffic delays and lane closures in the affected area. The fire was reported after 6 p.m. Eyewitnesses on the scene describe a plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the air as flames consumed the vehicle. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, and details about the vehicle and its occupants have not been released at this time.

Drivers are urged to be patient while emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

