Voices under the knife, part 2: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has released a report shedding light on a remarkable surge in the demand for cosmetic procedures since the onset of the pandemic. However, not all journeys for beauty in Mexico have been successful, as exemplified by Cordelia McMahan and Irma Saldana. Both women recount harrowing tales of botched surgeries after visiting the same cosmetic surgeon in Mexico.

Their experiences are eerily similar, with their procedures yielding disastrous results, leaving them with lasting scars, both physical and emotional. Cordelia McMahan, who underwent multiple surgeries allegedly performed by the same doctor, now grapples with a lifetime of consequences, struggling to come to terms with her new reality.

To unravel the gravity of their situations, Cordelia and KGNS traveled to San Antonio to assess Cordelia’s decade-long scar, ultimately leading them to Dr. Deowall Chattar Cora, a U.S. board-certified plastic surgeon. Dr. Cora, no stranger to botched surgeries, was taken aback by the extent of Cordelia’s ordeal, describing it as a case like none he had seen before. Although Cordelia felt her case was hopeless, Dr. Cora offered a glimmer of hope, suggesting that it could potentially transition into a breast reconstruction process rather than the initially intended cosmetic operation.

As per NomadCapitalist.com, numerous individuals engage in medical tourism, seeking treatment in countries like Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, and India, among others.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reveals that common cosmetic surgical procedures practiced in the U.S. and around the globe include liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, breast lifts, and eyelid surgery.

Cordelia and Irma are preparing to take legal action against the doctor responsible for their traumatic experiences. However, for individuals not residing in the country where the procedure occurred, pursuing legal remedies can be a challenging endeavor, as U.S. citizens may encounter obstacles in trying to seek justice against international doctors.

Roderick Lopez, a personal injury attorney in Laredo, with years of legal experience, sheds light on the complexities of such cases. He emphasizes that dealing with foreign defendants and doctors can pose significant challenges, primarily due to varying legal systems and rules in different countries.

Despite the potential risks and pitfalls, thousands continue to cross borders in pursuit of the “perfect” body. Cordelia, Irma, and the two other women who share their nightmarish experiences are coming forward in hopes of preventing others from enduring similar ordeals.

For those considering traveling abroad for medical procedures, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers guidelines to minimize risks. These include thorough research of the medical doctor, carrying medical records, including lab test results, and ensuring access to necessary follow-up care upon returning home.

To view part 1 of this special report, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.