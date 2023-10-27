Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 14-year-old boy is charged with making terroristic threats and discharging of a firearm following a disturbance in downtown Laredo.

Laredo Police received the call on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the 1900 block of Iturbide Street.

According to police, a terroristic threat was made, and shots had reportedly been fired at the home.

Officers immediately set up a permitter and issued an alert to the public to avoid the area.

Moments later, the teen was found a few blocks away from the home.

Authorities say the teen hid an AR-15 rifle at a different location, which they were able to convince him of revealing the location.

Officers were able to recover several casings.

The incident ended with the boy being taken to the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with terroristic threats and discharging of a firearm.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Humberto “Beto” Ramon receives Lifetime Achievement Award during Tejano Music Awards
Humberto “Beto” Ramon receives Lifetime Achievement Award during Tejano Music Awards
Voices under the knife, part 2: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Foodie Friday: Chocolate Apple
Foodie Friday: Spooky Chocolate Apple
6a newscast recording
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say