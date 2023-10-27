14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 14-year-old boy is charged with making terroristic threats and discharging of a firearm following a disturbance in downtown Laredo.

Laredo Police received the call on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the 1900 block of Iturbide Street.

According to police, a terroristic threat was made, and shots had reportedly been fired at the home.

Officers immediately set up a permitter and issued an alert to the public to avoid the area.

Moments later, the teen was found a few blocks away from the home.

Authorities say the teen hid an AR-15 rifle at a different location, which they were able to convince him of revealing the location.

Officers were able to recover several casings.

The incident ended with the boy being taken to the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with terroristic threats and discharging of a firearm.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

