Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Step right up to the Aus Fest Carnival in Laredo!

The Sames Auto Arena is inviting the community to enjoy some family fun during its Aus Fest Carnival.

The carnival will feature over 35 rides, games, and, of course, carnival food booths.

Some favorites on the carnival’s menu include turkey legs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and more.

This year, the Sames Auto Arena decided to call it Aus Fest as a way to provide those on the autism spectrum with some family fun entertainment.

“It’s to raise awareness for children to feel self-confident, accepted and also good for their mental health, so this year it’s for a good cause again we’re raising awareness for autism,” Sames Auto Arena Marketing Manager Jorge Quijano told us.

The carnival is open from now until November 5th at the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot.

It will be open at 6 p.m. during the week and 2 p.m. on the weekend!

Bracelets that grant participants access to all the rides are $30 which can be purchased at the carnival.

