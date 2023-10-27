Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Step right up to the Aus Fest Carnival in Laredo!

The Sames Auto Arena is inviting the community to enjoy some family fun during its Aus Fest Carnival.

The carnival will feature over 35 rides, games, and, of course, carnival food booths.

Some favorites on the carnival’s menu include turkey legs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and more.

This year, the Sames Auto Arena decided to call it Aus Fest as a way to provide those on the autism spectrum with some family fun entertainment.

“It’s to raise awareness for children to feel self-confident, accepted and also good for their mental health, so this year it’s for a good cause again we’re raising awareness for autism,” Sames Auto Arena Marketing Manager Jorge Quijano told us.

The carnival is open from now until November 5th at the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot.

It will be open at 6 p.m. during the week and 2 p.m. on the weekend!

Bracelets that grant participants access to all the rides are $30 which can be purchased at the carnival.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Keep you and your family safe on all Hallows’ Eve
Keep you and your family safe on all Hallows’ Eve
Halloween event to take place at Siete Banderas Park this Sunday
Halloween event to take place at Siete Banderas Park this Sunday
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone while to go to a bar, police say
29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say