Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Country music star Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Kristin Nelson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WMBF/Gray News) – Country music star Darius Rucker was recently recognized for his humanitarian efforts.

Rucker was given the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award on Monday while he was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The award recognizes a person who has served with community leadership, financial support, personal volunteerism, and advocacy.

When accepting the award, Rucker said his mother was the one who inspired his passion for giving back.

“When I was a kid, she instilled in us that you help people—not people that are less fortunate; you help people that need help,” Rucker said. “We grew up in a really poor neighborhood with not much and, you know, there was no reason for me to believe that I was gonna be here and make it. But she always instilled in me, ‘Believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want.’”

One of the ways that the South Carolina native gives back to the community is through his Monday after the Masters charity event in Myrtle Beach. It has generated millions of dollars for children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program, according to the event’s website.

Rucker has also co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s another effort directly inspired by his mother, who was a MUSC nurse.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena

Latest News

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands break into UN aid warehouses in Gaza in a sign of growing desperation as war escalates
Sixth grader Paisley Clark was surprised by her father, Dennis Clark, at her middle school pep...
Military dad surprises daughter as mascot at middle school pep rally
The close-knit family of five is looking forward to spending quality time together now that...
Military dad surprises 3 children after returning from deployment
Bill Young, 44, had taken his 14-year-old son, Aaron, to play in a youth bowling league at...
Father and son bowlers among 18 killed in Maine mass shootings
FILE - A cut lead pipe is pulled from a dig site for testing at a home in Royal Oak, Mich., on...
EPA to strengthen lead protections in drinking water after multiple crises, including Flint