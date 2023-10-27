Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run

Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington University's hospital in early September, was captured after seven weeks on the run.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department announced that Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Haynes was originally arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward at a northeast D.C. gas station. But shortly after his arrest, Haynes complained of an ankle injury and was taken by officers to George Washington University Hospital.

While he was being handcuffed to a hospital gurney, police said Haynes assaulted an officer and fled, leading to the shelter-in-place order on the university campus and an extended search. MPD chief Pamela Smith later acknowledged that the officers had not properly secured Haynes, providing an opportunity for his escape.

Police later released a home surveillance video showing Haynes immediately after his escape, walking through an area backyard wearing a black T-shirt and gray briefs. But despite a $30,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture, Haynes remained at large for nearly two months.

Police would not comment on how they tracked Haynes, and would not say if anyone was suspected of helping him remain hidden for so long. He will now face additional charges relating to his escape, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena

Latest News

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands break into UN aid warehouses in Gaza in a sign of growing desperation as war escalates
Sixth grader Paisley Clark was surprised by her father, Dennis Clark, at her middle school pep...
Military dad surprises daughter as mascot at middle school pep rally
The close-knit family of five is looking forward to spending quality time together now that...
Military dad surprises 3 children after returning from deployment
Bill Young, 44, had taken his 14-year-old son, Aaron, to play in a youth bowling league at...
Father and son bowlers among 18 killed in Maine mass shootings
FILE - A cut lead pipe is pulled from a dig site for testing at a home in Royal Oak, Mich., on...
EPA to strengthen lead protections in drinking water after multiple crises, including Flint