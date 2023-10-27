Don’t be the dealer, get rid of unused medications this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every year the Drug Enforcement Administration holds an event that aims to properly dispose of unused medication.

The national campaign is called, ‘Don’t be the dealer’ and it asks communities across the country to get rid of prescription pills in a safe way.

Anyone that might have outdated or pills that might not be needed can take them to designated locations.

The KGNS News parking lot will be one of many locations in the Gateway City.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department said these efforts could help save a life.

“We do go through a lot of overdoses, whether it was because grandparents or the parents had medications it’s something that would be identified throughout the investigation phase, but overdoses have become fairly common now a days, so just be careful,” said Oliva.

There will be five different locations across Laredo.

If you would like to drop off any unused medication, you can stop by 120 West Del Mar Boulevard this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

