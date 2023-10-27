Foodie Friday: Spooky Chocolate Apple Pops

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - · 2 large Granny Smith apples

· 2 cups Chocolate chips

· 1 tbsp Coconut oil or butter

· 10-12 wooden popsicle sticks

· Carmel sauce and Halloween Sprinkles for decorations

Instructions

1. Add your coconut oil to the chocolate chips and place in the in the microwave, on high.

2. Melt in 30-second intervals, stirring after each one, until fully melted and smooth. Transfer to a shallow plate that will allow you to easily dip your apple slices into. Alternatively, you may melt your chocolate over a double broiler on the stove, stirring constantly.

3. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

4. Using a knife, carefully slice your apples into 1/2-inch slices. Gently remove any apple seeds from your slices.

5. Next, with a knife make a small slit into the bottom of each apple slice. This will help you insert the popsicle sticks easier.

6. Dip apple slices into your melted chocolate to evenly cover both sides, then gently place on your prepared baking sheet. Top with caramel sauce and sprinkles to decorate. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, or until the chocolate is fully set. Serve immediately and enjoy!

