Halloween event to take place at Siete Banderas Park this Sunday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The public is invited to an early Halloween celebration taking place this weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, parents can take their kids down to Siete Banderas Park located at 1508 Monterrey Avenue at 4 p.m. for a spooktacular afternoon.

There will be plenty of music, games, raffle prizes, food trucks and of course a best dress costume contest.

The event is being organized by Webb County Commissioner Rick Jaime, Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa and Webb County Constable Lupillo Gomez.

