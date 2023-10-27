Shop Local
Humberto “Beto” Ramon receives Lifetime Achievement Award during Tejano Music Awards

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo Grammy award-winning songwriter is being recognized for his accomplishments.

Humberto “Beto” Ramon recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 43rd Tejano Music Awards and was also recognized by LULAC Council #12.

Beto grew up in Laredo and has written songs for major Tejano artists such as Grupo Mazz and Ram Herrera.

Ramon is expected to receive the key to the city from Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 at the American Legion Post 59 located at 809 Zaragoza Street.

There will be plenty of live music from Sandy Sanchez & 101, Carlos Morales, Jackie Gomez, and, of course, Beto Ramon himself.

