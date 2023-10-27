Jorge Flores named Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo teacher received a very special award Thursday morning.

Jorge Flores, a special education teacher at Gallego Elementary was surprised by the Teacher of the Month crew from KGNS and the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

In his nomination, Mr. Flores is described as consistently demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the field of special education.

Educators say he’s a teacher who has a passion for empowering students with diverse learning needs who sets his goals high for his students.

“My goal for my students is to continue to progress, to hopefully one day live a normal life without being excluded at a job site, job place, at school, in public and for them just to be comfortable and be able to socialize with anybody, any student, any adult, just to fit in,” said Flores.

As teacher of the month, Flores was awarded $250, a gift basket and donuts for his students courtesy of the Joey Tellez Law Office.

Two teachers each month are recognized.

