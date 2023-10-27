Keep you and your family safe on all Hallows’ Eve

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween rapidly approaching, local law enforcement officers are providing parents with some tips on how to keep their children safe before they head out for trick-or-treating with the kids.

Officials with the Laredo Police Department say it’s important that kids wear reflective outfits when hunting for a treasure trove of candy so drivers can see them.

Drivers must also pay attention to the road and avoid using their phones while driving.

When out trick or treating, they ask that parents remain with their children and ask to keep an eye on them when crossing the street or darting between parked cars.

It’s also important to inspect candy before the kids start eating them.

“The recommendation as always is that you’re better off eating only wrapped candy or candy that comes sealed from the store rather than consuming anything else that’s open or homemade, you never know the conditions that they were made in so the recommendation is to not consume them,” said Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department.

If adults are heading out for a night of festivities, it’s important to pick a designated driver before the start of the festivities.

