Laredo Film Society to screen horror short films

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Film lovers are invited to a spooktacular event, that seeks to not only promote the art of film, but also get people into the Halloween spirit.

On Friday evening, the Laredo Film Society will be screening the horror film “Rosemary’s Baby” as well as a series of horror short films.

These shorts were directed, shot, and acted out by local and regional talent who submitted their projects to the film society.

Dr. Arthur D. Soto-Vásquez, one of the board members with LFS, says it’s a great event to showcase the talent of some aspiring filmmakers.

He told us, “Using Halloween as a way in which we can then exhibit local talent, we people get interested, we get them in the door and say, ‘hey some cool things are going on here’.”

Dr. Soto Vasquez adds that there will also be a costume contest for a chance to win a $50 gift card at Alamo Drafthouse.

The event will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse and tickets for the event are $10.

