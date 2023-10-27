Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is accused of leaving her four children home alone while she went out to a Laredo bar.

On Friday morning after 2 a.m., police responded to a home on Guerrero Street where they found the children ages eight, four, three and a baby who was only one without any adult supervision.

An hour later, a woman identified as Amber Uvalle, 29, arrived at the home.

Police say first responders were on hand to check the children’s health.

“It is a felony in this case. As per protocol the Texas Department of Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and the arrest,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “It was an apartment complex when the officers arrived, they were notified of the possible apartments the children were at, they made forced entry and found the four children without supervision. The paramedics checked on the children and they were found unharmed.”

Uvalle was charged with four counts of abandoning and endangering a child.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Keep you and your family safe on all Hallows’ Eve
Keep you and your family safe on all Hallows’ Eve
Keep you and your family safe on all Hallows’ Eve
Halloween event to take place at Siete Banderas Park this Sunday
Halloween event to take place at Siete Banderas Park this Sunday
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone while to go to a bar, police say