Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is accused of leaving her four children home alone while she went out to a Laredo bar.

On Friday morning after 2 a.m., police responded to a home on Guerrero Street where they found the children ages eight, four, three and a baby who was only one without any adult supervision.

An hour later, a woman identified as Amber Uvalle, 29, arrived at the home.

Police say first responders were on hand to check the children’s health.

“It is a felony in this case. As per protocol the Texas Department of Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and the arrest,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “It was an apartment complex when the officers arrived, they were notified of the possible apartments the children were at, they made forced entry and found the four children without supervision. The paramedics checked on the children and they were found unharmed.”

Uvalle was charged with four counts of abandoning and endangering a child.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.