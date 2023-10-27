Laredo’s Stronger Together Cancer Foundation to hold ‘Steps Forward Walk’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, that’s according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

With the goal of tackling this disease locally and provide support to those who are fighting, the Stronger Together Breast Cancer Foundation is hosting its ‘Steps Forward Walk’ this weekend.

The event will feature a walk around the Bartlett Soccer Complex, Zumba, community expo and live music.

Raul Reyes with the Stronger Together organization said the nonprofit is available to survivors of breast cancer as well as those who are currently fighting.

“When you get that unfortunate diagnosis, when you hear those scary words, “you have cancer”, for them to come to the foundation and for us to be a mechanism and a resource to be able to facilitate the best information out there and of course refer them to the different community organizations and healthcare facilities,” said Reyes.

The event will take place at the Barlette Soccer Complex this Saturday, Oct. 28

Registration will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. with the walk at 8:30 a.m. and Zumba at 9:30 a.m.

The funds collected from the event will be used to purchase a mobile unit to provide transportation services to those fighting cancer in Laredo-Webb County.

