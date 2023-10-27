“Lunada” at Historic Casa Ortiz set for weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Cultural District is inviting the public for a night of romantic music under the full moon.

On Saturday, October 28th, at the historic Casa Ortiz home, the group “Trio Amigos” will play live bohemian-themed music.

The public will also have the opportunity to enjoy tamales made from the kitchen.

The entire event is free for the public, and the organization says they hope that with more and more people attending, these types of events will grow and encourage others to get to know more about Laredo’s history.

Jorge Santana, with the Laredo Cultural District, told us, “Apart from the fact that it is coming to downtown Laredo, get to know your city. A lot of people, you’d be surprised, have never come downtown and have come to explore it this way. They come because they have to cross into Nuevo Laredo, or they come to some of the shops, but coming and feeling the history is something very special.”

The event gets underway at 8 p.m.

Casa Ortiz is located in downtown Laredo at 915 Zaragoza St.

