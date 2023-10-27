Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

“Lunada” at Historic Casa Ortiz set for weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Cultural District is inviting the public for a night of romantic music under the full moon.

On Saturday, October 28th, at the historic Casa Ortiz home, the group “Trio Amigos” will play live bohemian-themed music.

The public will also have the opportunity to enjoy tamales made from the kitchen.

The entire event is free for the public, and the organization says they hope that with more and more people attending, these types of events will grow and encourage others to get to know more about Laredo’s history.

Jorge Santana, with the Laredo Cultural District, told us, “Apart from the fact that it is coming to downtown Laredo, get to know your city. A lot of people, you’d be surprised, have never come downtown and have come to explore it this way. They come because they have to cross into Nuevo Laredo, or they come to some of the shops, but coming and feeling the history is something very special.”

The event gets underway at 8 p.m.

Casa Ortiz is located in downtown Laredo at 915 Zaragoza St.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
Halloween event to take place at Siete Banderas Park this Sunday
Humberto "Beto" Ramon receives Tejano Achiever Award
Laredoan receives Tejano Achiver Award from Lulac Council#12
Laredo Cultural District presenting "Lunada" at historic Casa Ortiz
Laredo Cultural District presenting "Lunada" at historic Casa Ortiz