Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is facing charges of reckless driving which resulted in an accident on Cuatro Vientos Thursday afternoon.
Laredo Police responded to the crash after 5 p.m. along Mangana Hein Road.
Xavier Neira is accused of driving at a high speed on the northbound lane.
Authorities say Neira crashed into a truck that was being driven by a 61-year-old woman.
According to officials, she was taken to a Laredo hospital in serious condition.
The case remains under investigation.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.