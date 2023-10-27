Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is facing charges of reckless driving which resulted in an accident on Cuatro Vientos Thursday afternoon.

Laredo Police responded to the crash after 5 p.m. along Mangana Hein Road.

Xavier Neira is accused of driving at a high speed on the northbound lane.

Authorities say Neira crashed into a truck that was being driven by a 61-year-old woman.

According to officials, she was taken to a Laredo hospital in serious condition.

The case remains under investigation.

