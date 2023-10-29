Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.(WTHR via CNN Newsource)
By WTHR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena

Latest News

A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, four days after a mass shooting left 18 dead
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
Police: 4 injured after shooting at gas station near Georgia university
FILE - A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a city street...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden will visit a Minnesota family farm this week as top officials kick off stops in rural America
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive