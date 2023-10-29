Shop Local
Motorcyclist dies after going into incoming traffic

LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. - A man dies overnight after driving towards incoming traffic near one of Laredo’s busiest intersections.

Officials with the Laredo Police Department reveal a motorcycle driver crossed over the median near Loop 20 and Sinatra Parkway.

Reports indicated 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin was the driver of the motorcycle.

Police said Holguin crashed into an SUV.

Paramedics took Holguin to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the SUV had minor injuries.

Police officers on scene reported the driver of the SUV did not show any signs of being under the influence.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

