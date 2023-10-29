Shop Local
Much Colder And Wet Beginning This Evening

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving quickly south, will likely reach the Laredo area at around 8 pm Sunday evening. The cold airmass behind the front is large, and will be our weather control for a number of days. Moist gulf and Pacific air will flow above the cold north wind, bringing a cold and wet combination tonight and during Monday.

