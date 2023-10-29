Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Torres leads Incarnate Word to 17-7 victory over Lamar

Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar
(kttc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (7-1, 4-0 Southland Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, took a 7-0 lead when Torres and Brandon Porter teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown. Lamar (4-4, 3-1) needed one play and 12 seconds to pull even after Cameron George fired a 75-yard scoring strike to Sevonne Rhea on a first-down, receiver-to-receiver trick play.

Torres gave the Cardinals the lead for good when he connected with Dalton Meyer from 18 yards out. Mason Lawler's 27-yard field goal with 2:01 left to play was the only score of the second half.

Torres completed 24 of 37 passes. Porter finished with six catches for 101 yards.

Robert Coleman totaled 100 yards on 11-of-25 passing with one interception for the Cardinals. Rhea caught six passes for 120 yards.

Incarnate Word piled up 459 yards of offense, while holding Lamar to 248.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Motorcyclist dies after going into incoming traffic
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say
14-year-old charged with firing rifle and making threats, police say

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Texas Rangers during the...
Kelly dominates after Korea detour as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World Series 1-all
Tulane tight end Alex Bauman, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Michael Pratt,...
Michael Pratt, Makhi Hughes power No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for 6th straight win
Lambson and Wissler each run for 2 TDs in Southern Utah’s 52-14 win over Abilene Christian
Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce