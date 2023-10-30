18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A young man is injured following a shooting in south Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 2:40 a.m. when police were called out to a house party at the 5300 block of General Franco.

The 18-year-old was taken to a nearby ER and is listed in serious but stable condition.

This shooting remains under investigation.

