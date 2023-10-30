Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A young man is injured following a shooting in south Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 2:40 a.m. when police were called out to a house party at the 5300 block of General Franco.

The 18-year-old was taken to a nearby ER and is listed in serious but stable condition.

This shooting remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Laredo motorcyclist dies after going into oncoming traffic
29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
New Jersey fugitive caught in Laredo
New Jersey fugitive arrested in Laredo
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
Internal investigation’s findings on UISD Superintendent

Latest News

United and Alexander High School to showcase musical talents in San Antonio
United and Alexander High School to showcase musical talents in San Antonio
6a newscast recording
United and Alexander High School to showcase musical talents in San Antonio
Noon newscast recording
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Sleepy driver facing charges after crashing into patrol unit, police say
Noon newscast recording
18-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting