Alexander to hold ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Kids looking to get an early start on the Halloween festivities can head on over to Alexander High School for its annual Trunk and Treat.

Due to the weather, organizers have decided to move the event inside the cafeteria.

Students, faculty, and staff invite the public to attend as school clubs will be giving out candy to the community between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The event is free of charge and open to the community.

