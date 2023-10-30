Bethany House helps vulnerable populations fight the cold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As temperatures plunge from one day to the next, Bethany House is making sure Laredo’s homeless population is being taken care of.

Preparations began on Friday when volunteers started to monitor and prepare supplies for today’s change in temperature.

This morning, representatives from the nonprofit made their way to city plazas, bridges, and sewers to give out blankets, gloves, socks, and other necessities.

The hope is to get as many people help, wherever they are.

Bethany House of Laredo Street Outreach Coordinator Esmeralda Suarez says, “Sometimes I know the people who are in the streets, but sometimes they have friends or other people join them at the spot they go to. So it varies, but If I know that there are like two, three, four people in one spot, I got and leave and give everything to them too.”

Bethany House says they are especially looking out for senior citizens, who the group considers one of the most at-risk groups to be out in the cold.

