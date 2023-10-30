Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for sexual conduct with a minor
Published: Oct. 30, 2023
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man for criminal sexual conduct against a person under the age of 13.
Mariano Salazar Juarez was caught last Sunday while crossing through the Rio Grande illegally.
After running a check, Border Patrol agents found him to be wanted for sexual conduct with a minor.
A prior order of removal was reinstated and Juarez is now awaiting processing.
