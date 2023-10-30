Shop Local
Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for sexual conduct with a minor

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man for criminal sexual conduct against a person under the age of 13.

Mariano Salazar Juarez was caught last Sunday while crossing through the Rio Grande illegally.

After running a check, Border Patrol agents found him to be wanted for sexual conduct with a minor.

A prior order of removal was reinstated and Juarez is now awaiting processing.

