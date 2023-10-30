Bundle up it’s cold!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The chances of isolated to scattered showers continues, although it could just be a patchy drizzle. This pattern will hold through Tuesday morning when the dry air begins to move through. High temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 Today, 50s Tuesday. Tonight, cloudy with rain chances a low of 45, gust up to 24 mph. Cold mornings and nights are expected to continue until Friday morning in the low 60s. South easterly flow returns increasing highs into the 60s and 70s by mid-week. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

