Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Bundle up it’s cold!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The chances of isolated to scattered showers continues, although it could just be a patchy drizzle. This pattern will hold through Tuesday morning when the dry air begins to move through. High temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 Today, 50s Tuesday. Tonight, cloudy with rain chances a low of 45, gust up to 24 mph. Cold mornings and nights are expected to continue until Friday morning in the low 60s. South easterly flow returns increasing highs into the 60s and 70s by mid-week. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guillermo Holguin
Motorcyclist dies after going into incoming traffic
29-year-old Amber Uvalle
Laredo woman leaves four children home alone to go to a bar, police say
Xavier Neira
Man charged with reckless driving following crash on Cuatro Vientos
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Much Colder And Wet Beginning This Evening
Aus Fest Carnival
Aus Fest Carnival opens up at Sames Auto Arena

Latest News

Bundle up it's cold!
Bundle up it's cold
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Much Colder And Wet Beginning This Evening
Chilly Sunday night into next week
Chilly Sunday night into next week
Chilly Sunday night into next week
Chilly Sunday night into next week