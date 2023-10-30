City of Laredo to hold ‘Fright Night’ event
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the monsters to come out to celebrate ‘Fright Night’.
The event is taking place at the El Eden Rec Center on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be a haunted house, music, games, and plenty of trick or treating booths.
There will also be a costume contest at 7 p.m. for participants of multiple age groups.
It’s free and open to the public.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.